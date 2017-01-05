Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

God Instructed Me not to Serve in Buhari’s Administration for the First 2 Years – Tunde Bakare

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senior Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare has said that God instructed him not accept any offer to serve in President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration in the first 2 years of the tenure, TheCable reports. He disclosed this during a service in the church, urging members to always follow God’s leading to achieve peace. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.