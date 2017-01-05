God Instructed Me not to Serve in Buhari’s Administration for the First 2 Years – Tunde Bakare

The Senior Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare has said that God instructed him not accept any offer to serve in President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration in the first 2 years of the tenure, TheCable reports. He disclosed this during a service in the church, urging members to always follow God’s leading to achieve peace. […]

