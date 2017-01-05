God Told Me to Avoid Buhari’s Administration for 2 Years – Pastor Bakare

The Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has disclosed that God directed him to stay away from the President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration for two years.

Bakare, who was Buhari’s running mate for the 2011 presidential election under the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), said many of his church members were mounting pressure on him to serve in the current administration.

Speaking to his church members in preparation for 2017, Bakare said it is best to follow God’s instruction in a bid to achieve peace, adding that government officials must come back to God.

According to Bakare, “Are you not glad you serve a God who can say come up here and I would show you the things that would happen in the hereafter?

“Here we are today, almost two years into this administration. Many of you were putting pressure on me. Even a retired inspector general of police wrote to me, he said; Pastor, if you have only served in this government, maybe it would not be like this.

“And I said to you, God said to me, don’t touch it for the first two years. Don’t go near it, just be praying for them and be watching, and be monitoring the things that are happening.

“God knows where you should go, when you should go, so stop going aimlessly about. As many as are led by the spirit of God are the sons of God.”

