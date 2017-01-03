Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

God used Buhari to save Nigeria – APC chieftain, Mike Okumagba

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

buhari

Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, Mike Okumagba, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as God sent. He said Buhari’s emergence as President was divine, noting that Nigeria would have collapsed if the reveres was the case. Okumagba told newsmen yesterday that the Urhobos in particular […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

God used Buhari to save Nigeria – APC chieftain, Mike Okumagba

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.