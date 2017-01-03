God used Buhari to save Nigeria – APC chieftain, Mike Okumagba
Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, Mike Okumagba, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as God sent. He said Buhari’s emergence as President was divine, noting that Nigeria would have collapsed if the reveres was the case. Okumagba told newsmen yesterday that the Urhobos in particular […]
