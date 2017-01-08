God will cut off the hands manipulating, killing Christians – Fayose tells Buhari, APC
Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, yesterday cautioned the Federal Government on its recent law which has affected the administration of churches in Nigeria by making General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye to step aside as the head of the church in Nigeria. Criticizing the law, Fayose said […]
God will cut off the hands manipulating, killing Christians – Fayose tells Buhari, APC
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG