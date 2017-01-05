Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

God will release his anger on Nigeria if Buhari’s anti-corrupt fight is frustrated – Evangelist Oyeniran

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

buhari look

Pastor in charge of Ambassador of Christ Teaching and Evangelical Ministry, Evangelist Paul Oyeniran, says God will release his anger on Nigerian leaders who try to frustrate the ongoing anti – corruption war of the President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration. Oyeniran said God revealed to him that Nigeria would be in problem if total […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

God will release his anger on Nigeria if Buhari’s anti-corrupt fight is frustrated – Evangelist Oyeniran

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.