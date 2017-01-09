Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Golden Globes 2017: Meryl Streep slams Trump in tearful acceptance speech – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Golden Globes 2017: Meryl Streep slams Trump in tearful acceptance speech
Daily Mail
The actress was a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter throughout the campaign and even introduced the presidential nominee when she appeared via video feed from her home in New York on the second night of the Democratic National Convention over the …
2017 Golden Globes: Suck-Ups, Movie Stars and Meryl Streep in Rage ModeRollingStone.com
Donald Trump Denounces Meryl Streep and News Media After Tough WeekendNew York Times
Donald Trump calls Meryl Streep 'overrated' after Golden Globes speechBBC News
AOL News –Mirror.co.uk –Washington Post (blog) –Vanity Fair
all 1,062 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.