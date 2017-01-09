Golden Globes Celebrates Diversity in 2017: Globes ‘Is Woke’ – NBC 10 Philadelphia
|
NBC 10 Philadelphia
|
Golden Globes Celebrates Diversity in 2017: Globes 'Is Woke'
NBC 10 Philadelphia
The 2017 Golden Globes boasts one of its most diverse roster of nominees in its 74-year history. Viola Davis won for Best Supporting Actress, any Motion Picture. Tracee Ellis Ross took home a statue for her work on "Black-ish" as did "Atlanta" for Best …
Golden Globes 2017: Red carpet looks
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG