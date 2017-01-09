Pages Navigation Menu

Golden Globes Celebrates Diversity in 2017: Globes ‘Is Woke’ – NBC 10 Philadelphia

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Entertainment


Golden Globes Celebrates Diversity in 2017: Globes 'Is Woke'
The 2017 Golden Globes boasts one of its most diverse roster of nominees in its 74-year history. Viola Davis won for Best Supporting Actress, any Motion Picture. Tracee Ellis Ross took home a statue for her work on "Black-ish" as did "Atlanta" for Best …
