GoldenEye Ransomware Poses as a CV to Target HR Departments
James Bond, the fictional spy, has met his match when it comes to deception. A new ransomware named after one of the Bond movies, GoldenEye infects work computers by posing as a job application. According to cybersecurity researchers, the GoldenEye ransomware is a variant of previously known Petya ransomware. The ransomware targets the HR departments … Continue reading GoldenEye Ransomware Poses as a CV to Target HR Departments
