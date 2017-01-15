Pages Navigation Menu

GoldenEye Ransomware Poses as a CV to Target HR Departments

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

James Bond, the fictional spy, has met his match when it comes to deception. A new ransomware named after one of the Bond movies, GoldenEye infects work computers by posing as a job application. According to cybersecurity researchers, the GoldenEye ransomware is a variant of previously known Petya ransomware. The ransomware targets the HR departments … Continue reading GoldenEye Ransomware Poses as a CV to Target HR Departments

