#GoldenGlobes2017: And The Winners Are….(Full List of Winners)

…And the awards season has officially kicked off with the Golden Globes 2017 taking place last night, 8th of January.

The nominations this year had an interesting line up with diverse actors and actresses and projects taking centre stage. This year saw the first black actress in 32 years(since Debbie Allen in the ’80s for her role in FAME) pick up the Best Actress gong – Tracee Ellis-Ross for her role in televison (comedy) series, Black-ish – a well-deserved win for her.

Critically accliamed musical, La La Land with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as the main actors picked up a total of seven awards(the most by one film).

Viola Davies picked up for her supporting role in a stage play filmed for TV, Fences.

Meryl Streep, a fine actor whose contribution to the industry has been one good appearance after the other, was given the honourary Cecil B. DeMille Award. The actress was also nominated for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins – a musical.

Another surprise win of the night was Donald Glover as the best actor for his role in hit television series Atalnta. Atalnta also picked up the best television series.

Not surprising the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television was given to a well deserved, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – it was one of the most reiveting series on TV whilst it was on air.

Here is the full list of all the winners of Golden Globes 2017.

MOVIES Category

Best Picture (Drama)

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight – (Winner)

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land (Winner)

Sing Street

Best Director

Damian Chazelle, La La Land (Winner)

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle– (Winner)

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Actor (Drama)

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea (Winner)

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortenson, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land (Winner)

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land (Winner)

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences (Winner)

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals (Winner)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Winner)

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best Original Song in Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars – Justin Hurwitz” La La Land (Winner)

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Moonlight

La La Land (Winner)

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Animated Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Sing

My Life as a Zucchini

Zootopia – (Winner)

Best Foreign-Language Film

Divines

Elle – (Winner)

Neruda

The Salesman

Tony Erdmann

TELEVISION

Best Television Series Comedy or Musical

Atlanta – (Winner)

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – (Winner)

Best Television Drama

The Crown, Netflix – (Winner)

Game of Thrones, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Westworld, HBO

Best Actress, Television Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown – (Winner)

Keri Russell, Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Actor, Television Drama

Rami Malik, Mr Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donavon

Billie Bob Thornton, Goliath – (Winner)

Best Actor in a Television Series Comedy or Musical

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta – (Winner)

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish – (Winner)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Tom Hiddleston, Night Manager – (Winner)

Courtney B. Vance,The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sara Paulson,The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – (Winner)

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager – (Winner)

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager – (Winner)

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Meryl Streep

