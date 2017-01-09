#GoldenGlobes2017: And The Winners Are….(Full List of Winners)
…And the awards season has officially kicked off with the Golden Globes 2017 taking place last night, 8th of January.
The nominations this year had an interesting line up with diverse actors and actresses and projects taking centre stage. This year saw the first black actress in 32 years(since Debbie Allen in the ’80s for her role in FAME) pick up the Best Actress gong – Tracee Ellis-Ross for her role in televison (comedy) series, Black-ish – a well-deserved win for her.
Critically accliamed musical, La La Land with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as the main actors picked up a total of seven awards(the most by one film).
Viola Davies picked up for her supporting role in a stage play filmed for TV, Fences.
Meryl Streep, a fine actor whose contribution to the industry has been one good appearance after the other, was given the honourary Cecil B. DeMille Award. The actress was also nominated for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins – a musical.
Another surprise win of the night was Donald Glover as the best actor for his role in hit television series Atalnta. Atalnta also picked up the best television series.
Not surprising the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television was given to a well deserved, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – it was one of the most reiveting series on TV whilst it was on air.
Here is the full list of all the winners of Golden Globes 2017.
MOVIES Category
Best Picture (Drama)
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight – (Winner)
Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land (Winner)
Sing Street
Best Director
Damian Chazelle, La La Land (Winner)
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress, Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle– (Winner)
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Actor (Drama)
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea (Winner)
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortenson, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land (Winner)
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land (Winner)
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences (Winner)
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals (Winner)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Winner)
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Best Original Song in Motion Picture
“Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars – Justin Hurwitz” La La Land (Winner)
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Moonlight
La La Land (Winner)
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Animated Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Sing
My Life as a Zucchini
Zootopia – (Winner)
Best Foreign-Language Film
Divines
Elle – (Winner)
Neruda
The Salesman
Tony Erdmann
TELEVISION
Best Television Series Comedy or Musical
Atlanta – (Winner)
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – (Winner)
Best Television Drama
The Crown, Netflix – (Winner)
Game of Thrones, HBO
Stranger Things, Netflix
This Is Us, NBC
Westworld, HBO
Best Actress, Television Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown – (Winner)
Keri Russell, Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Actor, Television Drama
Rami Malik, Mr Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donavon
Billie Bob Thornton, Goliath – (Winner)
Best Actor in a Television Series Comedy or Musical
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta – (Winner)
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish – (Winner)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Tom Hiddleston, Night Manager – (Winner)
Courtney B. Vance,The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sara Paulson,The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – (Winner)
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager – (Winner)
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager – (Winner)
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Meryl Streep
