#GoldenGlobes2017: Black-ish Star Tracee Ellis Ross’s Outstanding Sparkly Style (The Details)

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

At the 74th Golden Globes, actress and style star, Tracee Ellis Ross picked up the award for the best actress in a comedy for her supermum role in television series, Black-ish.

The star didn’t only win with her acting comedic skills, she also won as one of the best dressed stars at the event.

Also worthy of note, Tracee Ellis Ross made history as the first black woman since the ’80s (32 years to be exact for Debbie Allen for her role in FAME) to pick up the best actress award. *Clapping Emoticon*. 

Ever since Tracee Ellis Ross has been on TV (Joan Clayton – Girlfriends), her style has always been impeccable. Even as a guest to any event, the daughter of legend Diana Ross has always ‘repped’.

Never caught off guard, always prepared, something she would have learned from her mother of course.

The Golden Globes 2017 was no different with Tracee, slaying, kicking, stunning, with her beautiful crystal-embellished Zuhair Murad strapless nude dress.

Besides the dress and glowing skin, we couldn’t take our eyes off her fingers as every single digit had a diamond ring dedicated to it (definitly a look to try out in 2017).

She finished off her look with her hair pulled back (her amazing dark curls cascading down her neck) paired vibrant matte red lipstick.

See all her detailed photos below

Tracee-Ellis-Ross-Golden-Globes-2017

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Zuhair Murad strapless dress
Tracee-Ellis-Ross-Golden-Globes-2017

Picture from Instyle.com (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Tracee-Ellis-Ross-Golden-Globes-2017

Clutching her Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Comedy
Tracee Ellis Ross-Golden Globes 2017

H I S T O R Y . Well Done Ms Ross!

