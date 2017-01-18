Goldman Sachs results surge on trading bounce
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. easily beat analyst expectations, turning in a fourth quarter that was among the strongest on Wall Street. The New York-based firm reported a profit of $2.35 billion, or $5.08 a share. That compares with $1.27 a share a year earlier, when the firm reached a $5 billion settlement with the Justice…
