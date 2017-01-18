Goldman Sachs results surge on trading bounce

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. easily beat analyst expectations, turning in a fourth quarter that was among the strongest on Wall Street. The New York-based firm reported a profit of $2.35 billion, or $5.08 a share. That compares with $1.27 a share a year earlier, when the firm reached a $5 billion settlement with the Justice…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Goldman Sachs results surge on trading bounce appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

