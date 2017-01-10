Golovkin Looking To Quiet Jacobs

Gennady Golovkin is looking to make his name as the best middleweight on the planet, when he fights Daniel Jacobs in MSG on March 18.

GGG (36-0-33KO) will put his WBA ‘super’, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight belts on the line against Jacobs (32-1-29KO).

The Kazakhstan boxer knocked out Kell Brook in the fifth round of their fight in July and will face a knockout expert in Jacobs.

Golovkin said: “I believe Daniel is ready for this fight. I have four belts. This is the dream for everybody.

“It is very important for us [to see] who is number one in the middleweight division and who is the best.”

Jacobs has knocked out 12 opponents since recording his only loss to Dmitry Pirog in 2010.

And the 29-year-old New York native is confident he has what it takes to upset Golovkin on home soil.

Jacobs said: “This is the fight that I have always wanted. This is the pinnacle that you could possibly reach to consider yourself the best.

“I have the utmost respect for Gennady and his team. I believe that these guys are the best in the middleweight division and I have to come to prove to the world – and to shock the world – that I am the best.

“If I am 100 per cent mentally and physically prepared there is going to be a new undisputed middleweight champion of the world.”

