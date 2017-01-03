Gombe Govt. to commence payment of gratuities this week – Governor

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State says government will commence payment of N2 billion gratuities to pensioners this week. Dankwambo made the promise when he received the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state during Christmas and New Year homage to him in Gombe on Tuesday. He said the Committee for the Verification of…

