Gombe screens 2,698 persons for N-power programme

At least 2,689 persons have been screened in Gombe State for the first batch of the N-power programme, an official has said.

The Focal Officer of N-power in Gombe, Hajiya Maryam Mele, told journalists in Gombe on Friday.

Mele, who is also the Special Adviser to Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, said the state was allocated 16,000 slots for the entire programme, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

“We are lucky because out of the 36 states and FCT, Gombe was among the 14 states that beat the deadline of December 15, 2016, to enable the beneficiaries collect their stipends.

“We commend the Federal Government because some of the beneficiaries have started receiving their December alert of N30,000,’’ the official said.

She called on those that yet to receive the alert to exercise patience because it is a gradual process.

Mele also appealed to the beneficiaries to reciprocate government’s effort and do what was expected of them.

She announced that the beneficiaries would soon be posted to their various places of assignment.

“We are just waiting for primary and secondary schools to fully resume; your posting will be out” she said.

The post Gombe screens 2,698 persons for N-power programme appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

