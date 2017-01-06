Gombe screens 2698 persons for N-power programme – BusinessDay
No fewer than 2,689 persons have been screened in Gombe State for the first batch of the N-power programme, an official has said. The Focal Officer of N-power in Gombe, Maryam Mele, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Gombe on Friday. Mele …
