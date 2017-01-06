Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gombe Screens 2698 Persons For N-power Programme – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Gombe Screens 2698 Persons For N-power Programme
Leadership Newspapers
No fewer than 2,689 persons have been screened in Gombe State for the first batch of the N-power programme, an official has said. The Focal Officer of N-power in Gombe, Hajiya Maryam Mele, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Gombe on Friday …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.