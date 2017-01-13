Gombe United have a lot to fight for-Oladapo – The Nation Newspaper
|
Gombe United have a lot to fight for-Oladapo
Gombe United's Augustine Oladapo is looking forward to the week one of the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a trip to Katsina United on Sunday. The match against the Nigeria National League (NNL) champions will be Oladapo's …
