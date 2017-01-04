Gone Too Soon: 300l BSU missing student found dead

The decomposing body of a 300l student of BSU has been found after she was declared missing on December 24.

A 300L student of the Benue State University, who had declared missing on December 24, 2016, has been found dead.

The decomposing body of Grace Ene Onaivi, was found a few days ago in Lokoja, Kogi State, after her family declared her missing on December 24th.

ALSO READ: Body of kidnapped lecturer found inside bush 2 months after abduction

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unknown as friends and family members took to Facebook to express their grief and pay their tribute.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

