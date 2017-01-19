Good Grief! This Dog Has The Longest Tail On Earth [Video]

So your dog is the cutest, most intelligent and loving canine in the whole wide world – congrats.

Seriously, all of your Facebook friends love the regular updates and pictures.

Thing is, do you have a Guinness World Record to prove just how unique Fido is? No, but the owners of Keon the Irish wolfhound do.

That’s because Keon now holds the record for the longest tail on a dog – 76,8 cm to be exact.

Go on, time to show off:

Good dog.

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

