GOOD NEWS! MMM Nigeria releases new guidelines for participants in 2017

MMM Nigeria has released new guidelines for participants for 2017.

According to the release, MMM programmers are working earnestly with a new model which will be announced and implemented at a later date.

This, the MMM Admin, claims will help keep the system balanced.

“To keep the GH and PH balanced. No matter whether people join us or not.. and it will be sustainable.

“When it will be implemented we will be notified. We can PH and we should keep our downlines updated.

The statement further reads that:

About the growth of Bonuses…

We have to see towards it… half of guiders supporters said it should keep growing. Guiders misbehaving will be dealt with. And the only way to get them is by getting evidence.

Unfreezing of Mavro will be probably 14th of January or might be sooner.

About proof of payment…

We will use a new strategy for fake proof of payments:

We will start checking orders when it turns yellow that is…

Change of guiders button will be done this week or any time soon. Phone number verification would be implemented soon… via sms notification.

Guiders school: Soon we will start Automized guiders school and make it well organised.

False news around:

We should demonstrate to others that our community is working and not give heed or ear to what people say about the system…. It solely depends on us the leaders.

We can also talk to people to PH and let them know that their mavro will keep growing.”

Meanwhile, the popular Ponzi scheme has set a new date for the relaunch of the scheme.

Its official Twitter handle @MMMNigeriaHelp has disclosed that participants accounts will be unfrozen on January 14, 2017.