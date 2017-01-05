Good news! Nollywood films grossed over N1billion in 2016 – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Good news! Nollywood films grossed over N1billion in 2016
NAIJ.COM
2016 was a good year for Nigerian entertainment. Our music and movies broke more bounds last year than in any other year. It recently came to light that about 50 Nigerian movies made over N1billion last year. This is nothing short of amazing. Good news!
Nollywood Movies Grossed Over ₦1 Billion At The Box Office In 2016
Nigerian Movies Collectively Gross Over N1 Billion In 2016
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG