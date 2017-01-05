Good news! Nollywood films grossed over N1billion in 2016 – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Entertainment


Good news! Nollywood films grossed over N1billion in 2016
2016 was a good year for Nigerian entertainment. Our music and movies broke more bounds last year than in any other year. It recently came to light that about 50 Nigerian movies made over N1billion last year. This is nothing short of amazing. Good news!
