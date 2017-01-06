Good People: Kind-hearted Nigerians pay hospital bill for twins abandoned by parents

Some Nigerians have shown once again that the milk of human kindness still flows in them after they rallied round to pay the hospital bills of a set of twin babies abandoned by their parents.

After reading the story of how a poor mother abandoned her twin babies at a Lagos State-based private hospital over her inability to pay the medicals bills, some kind-hearted Nigerians have come to the rescue of the newborn twins.

According to the Punch, the parents of the babies identified as Adeyemi and Sarah Ademola, had disappeared from the Felken Maternity Centre on Awofodu Street, Somolu, when they could not pay the balance of N150,000 of the N300,000 medical bill.

ALSO READ: “No Option: Homeless woman nabbed while dumping baby after lover abandoned her”

Adeyemi had lamented the financial difficulty of the family and said that he was frustrated by the development since people who owed him were not paying up and he had no money to offset the bills.

But when the story became viral on the social media, many Nigerians who were moved by the plight of the family, indicated interest in settling the bills as well as helping the family.

A Non-Governmental Organization that visited the family had reportedly paid the N150,000 while the member representing the Lagos East Senatorial district in the Upper Chamber, Senator Gbenga Asafa, made a personal donation of N100,000 to the babies.

ALSO READ: “Poverty: Mother abandons twin babies at Lagos hospital over bills”

Some other Nigerians within and outside the country are also said to have indicated their interest in sending money to the family for the upkeep of the twin baby girls.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

