Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Goodluck Jonathan Security operatives reportedly raid ex-President’s in-law’s home – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Goodluck Jonathan Security operatives reportedly raid ex-President's in-law's home
Pulse Nigeria
The home of one of the brothers of ex-First lady, Patience Jonathan, in Abuja has been reportedly raided by security operatives. Published: 2 minutes ago; Gbenga Bada. Print; eMail · Patience and Goodluck Jonathan play. Patience and Goodluck Jonathan.
BREAKING: Tension rocks Abuja as EFCC raids Goodluck Jonathan's brother's houseNAIJ.COM
Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In AbujaSaharaReporters.com
Unconfirmed Reports Say EFCC Storm Goodluck Jonathan's House In AbujaThe Whistler
Gistmaster (blog)
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.