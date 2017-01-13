Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Google honours late Nigerian novelist Flora Nwapa – Guardian

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Google honours late Nigerian novelist Flora Nwapa
Guardian
A Google Doodle dedicated to the celebration Flora Nwapa's 86th posthumous birthday. Nwapa was born on January 13, 1931. She died on October 16, 1993. PHOTO: GOOGLE. On her 86th posthumous birthday, late Nigerian novelist Flora Nwanzuruahu …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.