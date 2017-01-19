Google is buying most of Twitter’s developer products, including Crashlytics
Looks like Google is buying (part of) Twitter after all. The companies have announced that Google will acquire Twitter’s developer products, including the likes of Fabric, which owns and operates Crashlytics.
