Google is buying most of Twitter’s developer products, including Crashlytics

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Looks like Google is buying (part of) Twitter after all. The companies have announced that Google will acquire Twitter’s developer products, including the likes of Fabric, which owns and operates Crashlytics.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

