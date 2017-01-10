Google Tango lets you peer inside ancient relics at the Detroit Institute of Arts
Augmented reality solutions like Google Tango is making its way into the real world, and one of the first functional applications is in museums, starting with the Detroit Institute of Arts.
The post Google Tango lets you peer inside ancient relics at the Detroit Institute of Arts appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG