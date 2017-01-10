Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Google Tango lets you peer inside ancient relics at the Detroit Institute of Arts

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Education, Technology | 0 comments

Augmented reality solutions like Google Tango is making its way into the real world, and one of the first functional applications is in museums, starting with the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Google Tango lets you peer inside ancient relics at the Detroit Institute of Arts appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.