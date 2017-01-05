Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Google teams up with Fiat Chrysler for in-car android system

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

Google said it is collaborating with automaker Fiat Chrysler for in-car system technology called Uconnect and which relies on Android 7.0 to deliver a range of features such as Android app compatibility plus more traditional in-car controls like AC and heat, and with terrestrial radio. Demonstration of the technology will be on display at the…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Google teams up with Fiat Chrysler for in-car android system appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.