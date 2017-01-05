Google teams up with Fiat Chrysler for in-car android system
Google said it is collaborating with automaker Fiat Chrysler for in-car system technology called Uconnect and which relies on Android 7.0 to deliver a range of features such as Android app compatibility plus more traditional in-car controls like AC and heat, and with terrestrial radio. Demonstration of the technology will be on display at the…
