Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Gordhan’s affidavit is flawed’ – Guptas – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
'Gordhan's affidavit is flawed' – Guptas
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Lawyers acting on behalf of Oakbay Investments – which is owned by the controversial Gupta family – on Friday filed an affidavit with the Pretoria High Court. The affidavit, in response to one lodged by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan
6 arrested for attacking Kagiso man with hammer & chiselEyewitness News
Guptas: Pravin Gordhan is 'playing politics'Mail & Guardian
Gordhan's bank application 'riddled with factual and legal errors': GuptasTimes LIVE
Huffington Post South Africa (blog) –RFI –iAfrica.com –SowetanLIVE
all 35 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.