‘Gordhan’s affidavit is flawed’ – Guptas – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
'Gordhan's affidavit is flawed' – Guptas
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Lawyers acting on behalf of Oakbay Investments – which is owned by the controversial Gupta family – on Friday filed an affidavit with the Pretoria High Court. The affidavit, in response to one lodged by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan …
6 arrested for attacking Kagiso man with hammer & chisel
Guptas: Pravin Gordhan is 'playing politics'
Gordhan's bank application 'riddled with factual and legal errors': Guptas
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG