Gorgeous photos of the Indimi ladies at Mustapha Indimi’s wedding – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Gorgeous photos of the Indimi ladies at Mustapha Indimi's wedding
NAIJ.COM
The latest wedding between two prominent northern families is the major talk of the town. The wedding between one of billionaire's son Mustapha Indimi and his bride Fatima Sherrif had high profiled guests flying in and out of Maiduguri for the special day.
Aisha Buhari First Lady reportedly angry with Zahra's sisters-in-law
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG