Got Any Pics Of People ‘Clarkson Parking’ Their Cars In Cape Town Or Johannesburg? Send Them In!

There’s nothing like circling a parking lot looking for a spot, and there’s that one car which has taken up two bays.

Sure, there may be Facebook albums of people who lack any parking etiquette, but only recently has the practice been given a name: Clarkson Parking – and you would be right thinking that it has something to do with ex-Top Gear, current Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson.

But it all began with a tweet by one of his co-stars, Richard Hammond, back in July:

Of course it’s a little ridiculous, but in true form Clarkson had to add his two cents and replied with this:

Yup.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is the worst kind of parking ever – but The Telegraph had some interesting things to say on the now dubbed “Clarkson Parking”:

Drivers who park over two spaces in order to protect their cars from other “bad parkers” may be among the greatest self-perpetuating ironies of modern motoring. According to Edmund King, chief executive of the AA, the expansion of people’s waistlines over the years means they are also more likely to take up two parking spaces for fear of getting stuck between cars. He said: “The increasing size of vehicles is having an effect on bad parking as car parks were designed in the Fifties and Sixties when cars were much smaller. “But some drivers are also worried about being able to get out of the car once they have parked without getting stuck. So this is also a reflection of a rise in obesity in people.”

And bigger cars have also seen the number of car park crashes soar by 35% over the past two years in the UK, with more than 675 000 parking collisions and scrapes a year.

I rate that everyone should get themselves a Mini Countryman and there will be space in parking lots for everyone – but in the meantime, you can just send us your pics either to editor@2oceansvibemedia.com or tweet them to us @2oceansvibe.

[source:telegraph]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

