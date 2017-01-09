Gov. Ambode signs 2017 Budget into law, promises fiscal discipline
Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday signed the state’s 2017 Budget into law, with a promise to ensure fiscal discipline in its implementation. Ambode, while assenting to the budget at the Lagos House, Ikeja, said that the state government would continue to build an all-inclusive economy throughout the year. The News Agency of […]
