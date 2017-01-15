Gov Dickson Signs N1.2bn Agreement With World Bank, Others To Provide Water For 200 Communities In Bayelsa – Nigeria Today
Gov Dickson Signs N1.2bn Agreement With World Bank, Others To Provide Water For 200 Communities In Bayelsa
The governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson has signed an agreement with World Bank, European Union, United Nations Children's Fund and other technical partners for the provision of water for 200 communities in Bayelsa State. Got something …
