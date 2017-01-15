Gov Dickson Signs N1.2bn Agreement With World Bank, Others To Provide Water For 200 Communities In Bayelsa

The governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson has signed an agreement with World Bank, European Union, United Nations Children’s Fund and other technical partners for the provision of water for 200 communities in Bayelsa State.

According to Governor Dickson, the agreement will ensure that all communities in the State would get access to water in the next three years.

Governor Seriake Dickson,according to a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secetary, Daniel Markson-Iworiso, made this position known during an interactive session with media executives in Abuja after signing an agreement with World Bank, European Union, United Nations Children’s Fund and other technical partners for the provision of water for 200 communities in Bayelsa State.

According to the Statement, Governor Dickson stated that “In Bayelsa State, there is water, water everywhere but none to drink. We rarely have water to drink and some of the water are in salt water area. We need to desalinate it. So, out of a number of communities that really have that challenge, government selected some land locked communities to provide water and we have done that already.”

“Our partners have selected 200 communities in Bayelsa State, principally in two Local Government Areas to provide a lot of things. We appreciate our partners, World Bank, EU and UNICEF who are contributing about N700 million and the State government is putting N422 million. In other words, we are actually bearing the cost of about 35 per cent of the project. But the key issue is not what they are providing, I am more interested in their technical expertise that they are bringing to the table. But I have told them that they need to expand it because I want more communities to benefit .”

“The provision of portable water for people is our priority. I want to ensure that every community in Bayesla State have water in the next three years. We will look for the resources and work with them. We will also tap on their expertise. I told them that I will be willing if they can create another counterpart funding for even this year.”

While acknowledging the fact that States are finding it difficult to meet the contributions, the governor said that Bayelsa State would “be willing to look for money to start another one so that again a minimum of 200 or 250 more communities again can benefit.”

“I want to ensure that within the next three years, every community, no matter how small, should have access to some safe drinking water because sometimes the situation they manage is very bad.”

“The people drink water from stagnant pools and get infected. We have cases of perennial cholera and drainages with pollution along water ways. There are a lot of things going on and that is why we are very committed to that and we appreciate the partnership”, he emphasised.

Dickson called on community leaders to work with the contractors and protect these facilities by putting it on good use.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

