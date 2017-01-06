Gov El-Rufai Appoints New Head Of Service
Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i has announced the appointment of Mrs Bariatu Mohammed as the Kaduna State Head of Service. A statement issued on Friday in Kaduna by Samuel Aruwan, media aide to the governor said Mohammed who was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport succeeded Mrs Alisabatu Dada-Onazi who retired from service on …
The post Gov El-Rufai Appoints New Head Of Service appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG