Gov El-Rufai Appoints New Head Of Service

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i has announced the appointment of Mrs Bariatu Mohammed as the Kaduna State Head of Service. A statement issued on Friday in Kaduna by Samuel Aruwan, media aide to the governor said Mohammed who was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport succeeded Mrs Alisabatu Dada-Onazi who retired from service on …

