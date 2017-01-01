Gov Emmanuel Solicits More Support Of PDP Stakeholders

Governor Emmanuel has called on the Peoples Democratic party faithful in Akwa Ibom to uphold the sanctity of the party through their loyalty and commitment assuring that the first quarter of next year will usher in Inter-ministerial Direct Labour Projects that will bring about development to every nook and cranny of the state.

Addressing Political Stakeholders, Elder-statesmen, Transition Committee Members, Party Officers as well as the State, Chapter and Ward Executive during an End-of Year Meeting with the Governor Udom Emmanuel expressed gratitude to the members for the support given to him and his administration in the last one year.

He emphasized that Stakeholders who were left out in the last distribution will be given consideration.

The Governor urged the Party Stakeholders to remain resolute in their membership noting that the Party holds the key to liberating the country’s economy from the prevailing recession and urged Ward and Chapter Executives to mobilise support for the party at the grassroots.

He charged the Ward and Chapter Executives to always furnish applicants at the grassroots with information regarding employment saying that majority of Akwa Ibom people missed the last Army recruitment due to lack of information and made a case for the establishment of a data bank in the Local Government Chapter of the party for easy access of qualified personnel to secure employment when advertised.

He commended the Party for the harmonious existence and in the spirit of the Christmas season splashed gift items comprising live Cows, bags of rice and cash to the party faithful.

Earlier, the State Party Chairman Obong Paul Ekpo, while welcoming the supporters to the end of year meeting, commended them for their steadfastness and commitment to the party.

He said PDP is like a religion with large fellowship across the state and lauded Governor Emmanuel for holding the Party in high esteem saying “he is always on ground to feel the pulse of the members.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

