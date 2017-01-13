Gov Emmanuel Swears-in 6 New Perm Sec

Governor Udom Emmanuel has sworn in six new Permanent Secretaries into the state civil service, with a charge on them to be diligent and patriotic in their duties.

He tasked the permanent secretaries to take their work seriously delivering their duties devoid of any discrimination, ethnicity or social class.

“Let me also say this, as permanent secretaries your role is very critical, I like what you swore in your oath of office; “that I will not allow my personal interest infringe on official conduct and official decisions… and I just pray that that will be the experience that I will get from all of us.”

The governor further reminded them of their affirmation that, “I will do right to all manner of people.” Please let us all remember we all swore to this as well; from governor to commissioners everybody have sworn to that: “to all manner of people,” which means you give everyone attention, irrespective of ethnic group and other inclinations.”

The swearing in ceremony held at the executive chamber of the governor’s office was well attended by top government functionaries.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

