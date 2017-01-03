Gov. Emmanuel to Youths: Rise against any politician who threatens unity of A-Ibom – Vanguard
|
Gov. Emmanuel to Youths: Rise against any politician who threatens unity of A-Ibom
Vanguard
Uyo—GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has warned politicians in the state, particularly federal appointees, to desist from creating unnecessary tension and heating up the polity through careless comments. Gov Emmanuel Udom. Emmanuel …
