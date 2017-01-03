Gov Emmanuel Warns Federal Appointees Against Unguarded Statement

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has warned any citizens of the state who benefited from federal appointment, against making unguarded statements that could cause disunity among the people.

The Governor, who spoke during a solemn assembly organized by the state government to usher in the New Year yesterday said: “Let me warn every Akwa Ibom person; do not take our Christianity for granted; do not take our humility of God’s glory for granted, and do not take our law for granted. In 2017, any Akwa Ibom son or daughter that is given appointment anywhere, we thank God for your appointments.

“If you use your appointment to come into this state to cause disunity, I can assure you that I have the full assurances of the youth not to let any idiot who will come forthwith to make any false proclamation in the state to go.

“Let me let people know all over the world; for Jesus Christ to come in the form of man to be a leader he had to learn humility. Humility is one of the qualities of a good leader.

You cannot serve people if you are not humble. As a good leader, humility is required. You must subject yourself to what God wants to do.”

Emmanuel, however, asked Akwa Ibom people to ‘do unto others what you wish others to do to you.”

He added that those who go about spreading falsehood in a bid to slow the progress of the state would not enjoy the mercies of God.

The governor, who noted that he was not only the political leader, but also the spiritual leader of the state; prayed for abundance, unity and love in the state.

Among the citizens of the state holding federal appointments are: Special Adviser on National Assembly (Senate) to the President Senator Ita Enang, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Mr Nsima Ekere and Managing Director of Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone Authority Obong Umana Okon Umama.

Pastor S A Isaiah, who preached at the service, with the theme, “I will Show Mercy,” drawn from Romans 9:15, said that God could only show mercy to the people who are ready to receive His mercy. He urged the people to live in peace and unity in order for the state to enjoy the bountifulness that God has in store the state.

Bishop Emma Isong, who led one of the prayer sessions at the event, urged the people to shelve their grievances but come together to build the state.

He also said that though the people of the state were good, he regretted that they do not know how to recognize their leaders.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

