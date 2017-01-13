Gov. Fayose gives quit notice to FG agencies

The Ekiti State Government on Friday gave seven days ultimatum to defaulting Federal Government agencies occupying its property to vacate. The government insisted that the agencies must comply with its directive by either buying the property they are presently occupying or pay the normal rent on the property. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state governor, Mr Ayo Fayose gave this directive in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Mr Lere Olayinka.

