Gov. Fayose gives quit notice to FG agencies
The Ekiti State Government on Friday gave seven days ultimatum to defaulting Federal Government agencies occupying its property to vacate. The government insisted that the agencies must comply with its directive by either buying the property they are presently occupying or pay the normal rent on the property. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state governor, Mr Ayo Fayose gave this directive in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Mr Lere Olayinka.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG