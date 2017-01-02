Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Ganduje confident Buhari will reverse economic recession

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed confidence in the ability of President Muhammad Buhari to tackle to current economic challenges in the country. The governor said this on Sunday in Kano in his New Year message to the people. Ganduje, who spoke through the State’s Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Mr Mohammed…

