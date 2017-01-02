Gov. Ganduje confident Buhari will reverse economic recession
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed confidence in the ability of President Muhammad Buhari to tackle to current economic challenges in the country. The governor said this on Sunday in Kano in his New Year message to the people. Ganduje, who spoke through the State’s Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Mr Mohammed…
The post Gov. Ganduje confident Buhari will reverse economic recession appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG