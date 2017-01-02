Gov Ganduje Expresses Hope For Better 2017

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has said despite the challenges which the country went through in 2016, he is optimistic that 2017 will be a better year for Nigerians

This was contained in the governor’s New Year message signed by the state’s Commissioner of Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Mohammad Garba.

He said, “The past year has indeed been not very smooth to many of us in view of the challenging realities we find ourselves in as a result of the current economic recession in the country. I am however quite optimistic that with the dogged commitment of our President, Muhammadu Buhari, to turn around the economy after many years of mismanagement, good days are very close by.

“It is no doubt that our administration, like all other states in the federation, is feeling the crunch as a result of the dwindling revenue from the federation account. That notwithstanding however, we have been able to judiciously utilize the little we are receiving along with our internally generated revenue to initiate and finance laudable and beneficial projects and programmes that positively touched the lives of the people.

“We have been doing that and we will continue to do it for the general development of Kano State.

There is no gainsaying the fact that our commitment in this direction is very clear particularly in terms of completion of inherited projects, initiation of numerous new roads and bridges, underpass and flyover, water supply, health, agriculture youth and women development, education, rural development, sanitation and environmental protection.”

He urged Kano residents to continue to pay their taxes as and when due to enable government executes more meaningful projects for the improvement of the welfare of the people.

The governor also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for the gallant and heroic capture of the dreaded Sambisa forest by the troops recently which signaled the final subdue of the insurgents.

He said, “It is certainly heartwarming in view of the fact that Kano State has been one of the state’s worst affected by the activities of these insurgents. I must however urge people to be very alert and extra vigilante as fleeing insurgents are trying to sneak into other safe areas.

“I urge you to report any strange and suspicious person or object to the nearest security agencies.”

