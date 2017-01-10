Gov Ishaku Urges Christians To Rise Up, Defend Themselves

Taraba State governor, Arc. Darius Ishaku has urged Christians across the country to rise up and defend themselves against terrorists before they are completely annihilated.

Ishaku made the call yesterday in Jalingo during a thanksgiving service organised by the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) to celebrate new year and to pray for victims of Southern Kaduna massacre and other victims of terrorism across the country.

Ishaku, who was represented by the Secretary to the Taraba State Government, Mr Anthony Jellason, explained that the deliberate and systematic massacre of Christians in southern Kaduna, the North East and other parts of the country by terrorists over the years has called for actions on the part of the people.

Ishaku said that the government cannot be everywhere to defend people at all times and so the people should embrace their constitutional rights to self-defense to save themselves from the evil clutches of fundamentalist.

“I was at the site of the mayhem in parts of Ardo Kola this morning and the level of destruction there is unimaginable. A few weeks ago, it was in Gassol, then Karim. We are all aware of what is going on in Southern Kaduna…

“The people must wake up from their slumber and defend themselves. You can’t just lie down and allow yourselves to be annihilated by other groups. You have a constitutional right to self-defense and now is the time to use it. The government alone cannot do it”. Ishaku said.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of CAN Rev Benjamin Ube in his message to the people called for intensified prayers for the people of southern Kaduna and Christians all over the country who “ have been subjected to systematic attacks since 2009”.

Ube, who accused the Kaduna state governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of complicity in the killings in southern Kaduna also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s indifference to the killings and destruction caused by Fulani herdsmen sends a very dangerous signal that needs to be checked urgently.

Ube advised the people to “match their prayers with actions” as “faith is not only theoretical but also practical and requires action for full manifestation”.

He noted that the angels cannot come down from heaven to fight for the people.

The thanksgiving service featured special prayers of thanksgiving and various intentions including prayers for a sense of direction for the President, prayers against bribery and corruption and for victims of southern Kaduna killing.

