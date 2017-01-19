Gov Lalong and NLC in Plateau

IT IS a general believe that for any government to achieve meaningful governance through effective implementation of policies and programmes, the issue of civil servants’ welfare should be given top priority. Recently the Plateau state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) commended the state governor Simon Lalong, for clearing the backlog of salaries and […]

The post Gov Lalong and NLC in Plateau appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

