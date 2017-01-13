Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Transport Minister Commissions Jos Inland Deport – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Transport Minister Commissions Jos Inland Deport
Leadership Newspapers
The Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday, commissioned the Plateau state inland deport, which will handle the movement of containers within the plateau axis. Speaking at the commissioning, the minister said “we are here to ensure
Gov. Lalong urges FG to connect Abuja, Plateau with railBusinessDay
Nollywood to relocate headquarters to Jos, says LalongGuardian

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.