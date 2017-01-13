Transport Minister Commissions Jos Inland Deport – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Transport Minister Commissions Jos Inland Deport
Leadership Newspapers
The Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday, commissioned the Plateau state inland deport, which will handle the movement of containers within the plateau axis. Speaking at the commissioning, the minister said “we are here to ensure …
Gov. Lalong urges FG to connect Abuja, Plateau with rail
Nollywood to relocate headquarters to Jos, says Lalong
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG