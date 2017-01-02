Gov Obaseki Outlaws Private Tax Collectors

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured the people of the state of a quick economic recovery in 2017, even as he announced the prohibition of activities of private tax collectors in the state.

Obaseki, who gave the assurance in his new year broadcast, said he would never betray the confidence reposed in him by the people who elected him governor on 28, September, 2016.

While thanking the people, the governor said “I would like to use the occasion to express my profound gratitude and appreciation to you for overwhelmingly entrusting me with the responsibility to take charge and to steer the socioeconomic and political destiny of our beloved state in the next four years.

“I am aware of the enormity of the trust and confidence you have reposed in me and by the grace of God Almighty I will meet your expectations.”

Gov, Obaseki, who ascribed the socioeconomic activities of year 2016 as harsh however, expressed confidence that 2017 would be better for the people of the state.

“As we reflect on 2016, we have every reason to be thankful to God Almighty for preserving us and our country. 2016 was a year of challenges, difficulties, excitements and opportunities.

