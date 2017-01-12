Gov. Okowa assures of continuous peace in Niger Delta

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has assured that the state government was committed to ensuring continuous peace in the Niger Delta region.

The governor spoke on Thursday in Asaba when the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Syminton, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that the state government`s efforts in ensuring an enduring peace was already yielding good results.

The governor said that in the past four months, pipeline vandalism had not been experienced in the creeks, especially those in Delta.

Okowa expressed confidence that the prevailing peace in the creeks would be sustained.

‘’We are doing a lot to ensure that we have peace and it is our hope that we will sustain peace; it is in our best interest to do so.

‘’We are looking forward to a peaceful and progressive 2017, it is in the collective interest of all stakeholders for the peace to be sustained.’’

He commended the U.S. government for doing business in Nigeria, particularly in Delta.

The governor assured investors that Delta was safe for business, more so when the people were friendly and accommodating to visitors.

Earlier, Syminton, who led other top embassy officials, disclosed that they were in the state to see how to deepen their business relationships with the people.

The post Gov. Okowa assures of continuous peace in Niger Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

