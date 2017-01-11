Gov Shettima Asks Non-performing NGOs To Vacate Borno

Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima has yesterday ordered some non-governmental organisations whose activities are not making the desired impact on the lives of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to stop operating in the state.

The governor also noted that out of 126 NGOs operating in the state, only 8 have established their presence in the lives of the IDPs, adding that other 188 NGOs are only smiling to bank to the detriment of the IDPs.

He stated this at the council chambers of government house Maiduguri shortly after signing the 2017 appropriation bill of N183.8b tagged “ Budget of consolidation , Restoration and Rebirth into Law.”

“The most supprising of all is that these non performing NGOs are renting houses in Borno for period of 5 years and above an indication that they do not want insurgency in Borno to end because of their selfish interest.

“ We will henceforth stop unnecessary access to the IDPs camps by such fake organisations whose only trade is to move about with flashy Jeeps in addition to long term rents believing that Borno crisis will not come to an end.

“ Insha Allah, when we close all IDPs camps by may 29 this year, we will see how and where they will operate,” governor Shettima said.

In another development, governor Kashim Shettima yesterday donated a Toyota Hilux Van and the sum of N5million to the Nigerian Legion of Ex servicemen, Borno state chapter.

