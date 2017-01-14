Gov. Tambuwal to Spend N32m On Mass Wedding In Sokoto State

The Sokoto State Government on Friday said it had earmarked N32million for the mass wedding of 100 couples in the state.

The State commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mani Katami, disclosed this at the inauguration of the committee on Islamic Marriage Mediation in Sokoto.

He said ‎beneficiaries would be drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state.

He said the gesture was part of measures taken by the state government to assist less privileged members of the society.

‎Katami urged members of the committee to ensure fairness in the discharge of their assignment.

‎The committee, which has Sheikh Aliyu Kofar Rini‎ as chairman, was given two weeks to complete the assignment.

Members of the committee comprises Islamic scholars, government officials and representatives of the Sultanate Council, among others