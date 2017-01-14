Gov Umahi suspends Ohaozara council boss, others indefinitely
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has suspended the Caretaker Committee Chairman Ohaozara local government council, Hon. Justice Ogbonna and all political appointees of the council area indefinitely. A press statement by the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Chief Clement Nweke said others affected included the Vice Chairman, the Secretary of the local government and […]
The post Gov Umahi suspends Ohaozara council boss, others indefinitely appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG