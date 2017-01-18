Gov. Wike wants Rivers to host 2018 Senior African Wrestling Championships

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has asked the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) to bid for the hosting of the 2018 Senior African Wrestling Championships in the city of Port Harcourt. The governor also directed the state’s Ministry of Sports to liaise with NWF to host the Annual Senior National Wrestling Championships this year. The President…

The post Gov. Wike wants Rivers to host 2018 Senior African Wrestling Championships appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

